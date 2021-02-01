Left Menu

Amid high tenisons, 7 Chinese warplanes, US aircraft entered Taiwan air defence zone

Seven Chinese warplanes and a US reconnaissance aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:06 IST
Chinese and Taiwan flags . Image Credit: ANI

Seven Chinese warplanes and a US reconnaissance aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. Five People's Liberation Army's (PLA)aircraft - a Y-8 reconnaissance plane, two J-10 fighter jets and two J-11 bombers - were seen near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, South China Morning Post quoted the Defence Ministry's statement.

They were followed hours later by two PLA's J-11 bombers in the same area, it said separately. Taiwan for the first time in several months has mentioned about the presence of US military aircraft.

According to the SCMP, air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries to detect incursions into their airspace. Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.

Taiwan's military on Sunday said it had sent radio warnings to the PLA aircraft and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor their activities. The new incursions come amid escalated tensions in the region as Beijing ramped up pressure on Taiwan.

Recently, China threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and said that "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war".

According to an article by The Global Times, a Chinese state media, Taiwan's "mainland affairs council" has warned that any of the mainland's words and deeds that deliberately provoke Taiwan's bottom line may cause far-reaching effects that the mainland cannot bear. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the United States must be prepared to "impose cost" on China for its threats toward Taiwan, as well for its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, said.

In an online discussion with his predecessor from the Trump administration, Robert O'Brien' on Friday, Sullivan called China as the top foreign policy challenge that was handed over to President Joe Biden, citing Beijing increasingly "assertive" approach to Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, reported Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

