Left Menu

Japan vows to take active diplomatic efforts to settle Iran nuclear deal row

Japan intends to take active diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:56 IST
Japan vows to take active diplomatic efforts to settle Iran nuclear deal row
Japanese flag. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], February 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan intends to take active diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday. "Our country intends to take active diplomatic efforts, still relying on allied relations with the United States and at the same time reviving traditionally friendly relations with Iran," Motegi said at a press conference.

According to him, it is now necessary for Japan to track how the US-Iranian relations will develop under the presidency of Joe Biden, and Tokyo hopes for the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the JCPOA. The agreement provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for curbing Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated the sanctions against Tehran.

In 2019, Iran announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment. Biden has vowed to re-enter the JCPOA. On January 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the window of opportunity for the new US administration to return to the deal had limits, as Iran was determined to achieve the removal of sanctions. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report

Global rating agencies may view the fiscally expansive budget proposals negatively and there is a risk of one of them downgrading Indias sovereign rating, a Japanese brokerage said on Friday.Fitch Ratings, one of the two having a negative o...

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has noted with concern reports alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company believed to be the distributing agent for the COVID-19 vaccine.In a statement released on Tuesday, th...

This Indian Startup Guarantees Instant Cash Rewards Every Time You Shop

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirWe have all wondered why earning loyalty points or similar rewards never feels truly rewarding. The endless TCs make earning and redeeming them a tiresome experience. However, members of Gainon are getting e...

No data generated with Covishield, Covaxin on 'European' strain of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha told

No data has been generated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines specifically on the new European COVID-19 virus strain, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said on Tuesday.Two strains of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021