Left Menu

Thailand reports 836 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 836 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 20,454, and two more fatalities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:01 IST
Thailand reports 836 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangkok [Thailand], February 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 836 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 20,454, and two more fatalities, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 819 were domestic infections while 17 others were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing.

Most of the domestic infections were detected via active testing among foreign migrants and Thai nationals at factories and communities in Samut Sakhon province where hundreds of cases have been reported daily, Taweesin said. The two new fatalities reported in Samut Sakhon on Tuesday took the country's death toll to 79. One was a 75-year-old Thai woman, who had high blood pressure, and the other a 68-year-old Thai man, who had diabetes and kidney failure, Taweesin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 20,454 cases of infection, 17,974 of which were domestic cases while 2,480 others referred to imported cases, he said. Of that total, 13,217 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 7,158 others are currently hospitalized, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report

Global rating agencies may view the fiscally expansive budget proposals negatively and there is a risk of one of them downgrading Indias sovereign rating, a Japanese brokerage said on Friday.Fitch Ratings, one of the two having a negative o...

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has noted with concern reports alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company believed to be the distributing agent for the COVID-19 vaccine.In a statement released on Tuesday, th...

This Indian Startup Guarantees Instant Cash Rewards Every Time You Shop

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirWe have all wondered why earning loyalty points or similar rewards never feels truly rewarding. The endless TCs make earning and redeeming them a tiresome experience. However, members of Gainon are getting e...

No data generated with Covishield, Covaxin on 'European' strain of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha told

No data has been generated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines specifically on the new European COVID-19 virus strain, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said on Tuesday.Two strains of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021