Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 per cent effective: Lancet

Russian's Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to the result of an interim analysis of the phase 3 trials published by the journal Lancet on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russian's Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to the result of an interim analysis of the phase 3 trials published by the journal Lancet on Tuesday. "In the interim efficacy analysis of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, where data on 19,866 volunteers were included in the efficacy analysis (14,964 of whom received the vaccine and 4,902 the placebo), the two-dose treatment of Sputnik V administered 21 days apart demonstrated the efficacy of 91.6 per cent against COVID-19," read the Lancet's paper.

Sputnik V, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform, was the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that the publication of internationally peer-reviewed data on Sputnik V's clinical trial results is a great success in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Russian vaccine's safety and high efficacy are shown by the hard scientific data presented and I congratulate the entire team of Gamaleya National Research Center for this monumental achievement," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

