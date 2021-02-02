Left Menu

At least 50 rockets fired from Pakistan landed in Afghanistan's Kunar

At least 50 rockets, which were fired from Pakistan since Monday night, landed in Shelton district of Kunar province of Afghanistan, said provincial governor Mohammad Iqbal Saeed.

ANI | Kunar | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 50 rockets, which were fired from Pakistan since Monday night, landed in Shelton district of Kunar province of Afghanistan, said provincial governor Mohammad Iqbal Saeed. The rockets have caused "financial damage to local residents", Tolo News quoted the provincial governor as saying.

The Pakistani and Afghan governments often accuse each other of initiating fire in the border region, where terrorist groups are often interlinked on both sides of the border, according to Al Jazeera. Afghanistan and Pakistan are divided by Durand Line. It is a 2,400 km (1,500-mile) frontier with villages straddling the border and mosques and houses having one door in Pakistan and another in Afghanistan.

In 2017, Pakistan said it had started building a fence along the border as part of efforts aimed at curbing fighting. But the move sparked condemnation in Kabul. In July 2020, the Afghan police said that at least four civilians were killed and nine others including women and children, were wounded in the rocket firings.

Afghanistan had then condemned the rocket firing by the Pakistani army on its soil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

