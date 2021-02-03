Police officer killed, three injured in Kabul blast: Afghan Police
ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:20 IST
Kabul [Afghnaistan], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): One police officer was killed and three others injured in a bomb explosion that targeted a Ranger-type vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Kabul's 9th district.
No further details are available so far. (ANI/Sputnik)
