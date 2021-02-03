Police officer killed, three injured in Kabul blast: Afghan Police

Kabul [Afghnaistan], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): One police officer was killed and three others injured in a bomb explosion that targeted a Ranger-type vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kabul's 9th district.

No further details are available so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)