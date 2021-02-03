Left Menu

Time to extend hand of peace in 'all directions', says Pak army chief

In a significant shift of tone, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa seems to have softened his approach towards India, as he has called for resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:16 IST
Time to extend hand of peace in 'all directions', says Pak army chief
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant shift of tone, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa seems to have softened his approach towards India, as he has called for resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner". Amid strained ties with New Delhi, General Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan is "a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace".

During a graduation ceremony at a Pakistan Air Force Academy, General Bajwa stated that Islamabad is "firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence" and that "it is time to extend peace in all directions". "We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions. Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner".

According to a statement by Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa said Pakistan will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret its "desire for peace as a sign of weakness". He said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to thwart any threat. Pakistan Army chief was the chief guest at the event while Pakistan Air Force chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony. Gen Bajwa lauded the role played by Pakistan Air Force in "war on terror".

The Pakistan Army Chief's remarks concerning India are being seen as a signal of a change in outlook and a desire for improvement in bilateral ties. India has repeatedly said that talks and terror cannot go together and Pakistan should take demonstrable steps against terror groups operating from its soil responsible for terror attacks against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from QIBs

V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers QIBs.The board of directors of the company Investment Committee at its meeting...approved the issue...

Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 4,284 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 226,912.The health ministry also reported 18 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 809. Also Read Malaysia i...

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya Sabha proposing restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Leader of Opp...

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers protest sites on the borders of the national capital.Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021