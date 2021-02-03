US Treasury Chief discusses pandemic, climate change with World Bank head

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed in a telephone call with World Bank President David Malpass coordination on COVID-19 response, vaccine access to the poorest countries and climate change. "This afternoon, I enjoyed speaking with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss the imperatives of COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, poverty, and the debt burdens facing the poorest countries," Malpass said in a tweet.

According to a statement from the US Treasury, Yellen "emphasized that climate change is an existential threat to our environment and global economy." She also urged the World Bank to provide robust support for low-income countries to face the effects of climate change. The call was made on the same day as Yellen spoke with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera Gutierrez. (ANI/Spuntik)

