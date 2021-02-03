Left Menu

NATO welcomes extension of 'new START' by Russia, US

NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:46 IST
NATO welcomes extension of 'new START' by Russia, US
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO welcomes the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and values its contribution to international stability, the alliance said in a statement on Wednesday. The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"NATO welcomes and fully supports the agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for five years. NATO Allies believe the New START Treaty contributes to international stability, and Allies again express their strong support for its continued implementation and for early and active dialogue on ways to improve strategic stability," the statement says. NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATOs top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the...

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a doctored video of him.Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political surviva...

Business briefs 2

Vans Skilling and Advisory on Wednesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors, including its existing nine investors.The company, founded by former senior advisor of Ola, Srinivas Chunduru, will utilise the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021