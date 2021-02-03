Left Menu

Biden administration reviewing Trump order to withdraw US troops from Germany

US President Joe Biden-led administration is currently reviewing former President Donald Trump's order to withdraw US troops from Germany, European Command (USEUCOM) chief General Tod Walters told reporters on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], February 3 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden-led administration is currently reviewing former President Donald Trump's order to withdraw US troops from Germany, European Command (USEUCOM) chief General Tod Walters told reporters on Wednesday. "There are a lot of consultations ongoing. The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is at this moment of conducting a very thorough review," Walters said during a press briefing.

The EUCOM commander pointed out that Austin will receive advice from the civilian and military leadership in considering issues such as the withdrawal of US troops from Germany. In July, the US government confirmed plans to reduce its forces from Germany by some 12,000 troops. Some analysts saw the Trump administration move as a punishment for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate 2 percent of its budget for defense as per NATO regulations. (ANI/Sputnik)

