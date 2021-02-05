Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, travel rules for foreigners to be further eased

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 533,587.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:37 IST
Philippines logs 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, travel rules for foreigners to be further eased
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 533,587. The death toll climbed to 11,058 after 61 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 397 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 488,274.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million populations, has tested over 7.4 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. The Philippines will ease the coronavirus travel rules for foreigners who wish to enter the country this month.

Starting February 16, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines will allow foreigners with visas issued as of March 20, 2020, and still valid at the time to enter the country. Foreigners with valid and existing special resident and retirees and Section 9 (A) visas will also be allowed "as long as they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival," he added.

Section 9 (A) or temporary visitor's visas are issued to foreign nationals coming to the Philippines for business, tourism, or medical purposes. However, Roque reiterated foreign tourists are "not allowed still unless with (an) exemption."

He said the government will decide on exemptions on a case-to-case basis. Foreign nationals must also have pre-booked accommodation for at least six nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility and subject to COVID-19 swab test on the sixth day from date of arrival while on quarantine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Self-reliance in defence equipment manufacturing crucial for maintaining India's strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday said attaining self-reliance in manufacturing ofdefence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining Indiasstrategic autonomy.The Minister also asked officials to increase the grantsthat the startups...

Commemorating fifth anniversary of Lily Mine accident

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Lily Mine accident wherein three employees lost their lives in the tragic accident at the Barbeton, Mpumalanga based mine.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy would like to convey our sadne...

Opposition parties in RS demand repeal of farm laws

Various opposition parties like the Shiv Sena, SAD, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Left parties on Friday demanded in Rajya Sabha that the three new farm laws be repealed and fresh ones brought after wider consultations.Participating in the debat...

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021