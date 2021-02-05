Left Menu

Balochistan: At least 16 people injured in Sibi blast

At least 16 people were injured, including children in a blast in Balochistan's Sibi on Friday, Dawn reported citing officials.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 16 people were injured, including children in a blast in Balochistan's Sibi on Friday, Dawn reported citing officials. Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people, reported Dawn.

The injured, which included two children, were rushed to Sibi Civil Hospital, he said, adding that the condition of four injured is serious. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

