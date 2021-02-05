Left Menu

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:50 IST
German Foreign Minister calls Russia's decision to expel EU diplomats 'unjustified'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Moscow's decision to expel three European diplomats unjustified, adding that it may worsen relations between Russia and the European Union. "The decision of Russia to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the [German] embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and causes further damage to relations with Europe," the foreign ministry quoted Maas as saying.

According to him, "the affected German diplomat carried out exclusively the tasks stipulated in the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to legally obtain information about the development of events from the scene." "If Russia does not reconsider this decision, then it will not remain unanswered," the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

