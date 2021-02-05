German Foreign Minister calls Russia's decision to expel EU diplomats 'unjustified'

Berlin [Germany], February 5 (ANI/Sputnik): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Moscow's decision to expel three European diplomats unjustified, adding that it may worsen relations between Russia and the European Union. "The decision of Russia to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the [German] embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and causes further damage to relations with Europe," the foreign ministry quoted Maas as saying.

According to him, "the affected German diplomat carried out exclusively the tasks stipulated in the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to legally obtain information about the development of events from the scene." "If Russia does not reconsider this decision, then it will not remain unanswered," the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

