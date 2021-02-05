Left Menu

Days after military coup, detained Myanmar President taken to 'unknown location'

Myanmar President U Win Myint, who was detained after the military coup, has been taken to an unknown location along with his family, said a spokesman for the National Democratic League (NLD) on Friday.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:37 IST
Days after military coup, detained Myanmar President taken to 'unknown location'
Myanmar President U Win Myint. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar President U Win Myint, who was detained after the military coup, has been taken to an unknown location along with his family, said a spokesman for the National Democratic League (NLD) on Friday. "The president and his family have been transported from their residence to another house," Kyi Toe, NLD's press officer, said in a Facebook post.

Sputnik quoted him as saying that State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was the de facto leader of the country, is in good health as she remains under house arrest in her official residence. Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led NLD claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities. Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from the NLD party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies. According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

ASEAN key market for Buddhist Tourism in India: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Union Minister of State for Culture Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers meeting with Minister of Tourism of Cambodia H.E. Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing today. The Mee...

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to get more money out to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021