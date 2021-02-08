Left Menu

UK COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across US, may soon become dominant by March: Study

The mutated coronavirus variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom and is found to be more contagious, is rapidly spreading across the United States and may become the dominant strain in many states as soon as by March, a new study suggests.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:02 IST
UK COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across US, may soon become dominant by March: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The mutated coronavirus variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom and is found to be more contagious, is rapidly spreading across the United States and may become the dominant strain in many states as soon as by March, a new study suggests. A not yet peer-reviewed preprint report, posted on the MedRxiv server on Sunday, comes from a collaboration of over 50 scientists from leading US universities and research centers and provides data to support a forecast made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January that showed the variant becoming dominant in the US by late March.

"Because of the sudden and rapid rise of the B.1.1.7 [UK] variant across the world, we sought to understand the prevalence and growth dynamics of this variant in the U.S., from early emergence to rapid onward transmission. ... These findings show that B.1.1.7 will likely become the dominant variant in many U.S. states by March 2021, leading to further surges of COVID-19 in the country, unless urgent mitigation efforts are immediately implemented," the study read. The report further suggested that the UK variant was imported into the United States multiple times in November 2020.

"We found that the earliest timing of introductions into the U.S. ...the likely start of sustained local transmission in California of November 27, 2020. ... We found that the other U.S. clades had median [the most recent common ancestor] TMRCAs in December 2020 and January 2021, suggesting repeated introductions of B.1.1.7 into the U.S. from international locations from November, 2020 through the present time," the report read. UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India is proud of Sikhs' contribution for country, opposition attempting to mislead them: PM Modi

India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs towards nation-building, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to the motion of thanks on Presidents address. This country is proud of every Sikh. What hav...

Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions

They are the annual journeys of late winter and early spring Factory workers in China heading home for the Lunar New Year American college students going on road trips and hitting the beach over spring break Germans and Britons fleeing drab...

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.I confirm the written answer submitted in my name...

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021