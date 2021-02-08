Left Menu

Taliban maintains close ties to Al-Qaeda, says Afghan foreign ministry

Despite the Taliban's claim that it seeks to maintain peace in Afghanistan, the country's Foreign Ministry on Sunday revealed that the terror outfit still maintains close ties to the terrorist outfit Pakistani Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:31 IST
Taliban maintains close ties to Al-Qaeda, says Afghan foreign ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the Taliban's claim that it seeks to maintain peace in Afghanistan, the country's Foreign Ministry on Sunday revealed that the terror outfit still maintains close ties to the terrorist outfit Pakistani Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups. According to Khaama News, the ministry announced on Sunday in a released statement that the 27th report of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Watchdog Group on Al-Qaeda, ISIL, and its affiliated groups indicated the Taliban has continued its relations with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

The statement read that the Taliban's ties to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and some other terrorist groups are still intact and that the killing of several al-Qaeda commanders, including Husam Abd al-Rauf, known as Abu Muhsen al-Masri, in Taliban-controlled areas is the evidence that backs these claims. "The UN Security Council report also noted threats and coordination between the Pakistani Taliban, regional terrorist groups, and the Islamic Jihad group, a group of 100 militants that operate in Faryab and Kunduz provinces, in areas under the Taliban influence," MoFA said in the statement.

Khaama News further reported that based on the findings, UN-Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team considers the situation in Afghanistan to be challenging and widely exposed to terrorism. The Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry also called on international partners to uphold the Republic's rightful stand against the Taliban and push the group for a ceasefire and violence reduction. First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh said the Taliban did not abide by the Doha agreement, He added that from 5,500 Taliban released prisoners, 85 per cent has returned to the battlefield. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New figures suggest Russia had third highest COVID-19 death toll in 2020

Russias state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to COVID-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the worlds third highest death toll from the disease in 2020. Th...

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees relief bill at $1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11 from 10 and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at 1.5 trillion, up from their previous 1.1 trillion estima...

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last seasons NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dan...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021