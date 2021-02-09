Modi, Biden resolve to uphold rule of law, democratic process in Myanmar

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resolved that rule of law along and democratic process must be upheld in Burma. White House said in a press statement, "The President (Biden) underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship. They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma (Myanmar)."

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy," the statement added. This statement comes after Myanmar's military launched a coup last week and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) members. Moreover, hundreds of protestors including political leaders and students, who had demonstrated, were arrested.

The military also announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which saw Suu Kyi's NLD party secure a resounding victory. According to media reports cited by the United Nations, scores of people took to the streets in Yangon last week to protest the military's takeover and the arrest of several elected leaders.

Access to the internet and social media was severely restricted following the overthrow of the government. As thousands of people continued to participate in protest marches across the country, curfew was imposed in seven townships on Monday, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule.

Moreover, the military disbanded the National reconciliation and Peace Centre, the leading internal peace process mechanism of the previous National League for Democracy government, while arresting some of its civilian leaders. (ANI)

