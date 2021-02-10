Algerian envoy meets Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla, discusses cooperation on trade, energy
Hamza Yahia Cherif, the Algerian Ambassador to India, on Tuesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed cooperation between the two countries on COVID-19, trade, energy and pharmaceuticals.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 08:54 IST
Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced the meeting between the two leaders.
"Ambassador H. E. Hamza Yahia Cherif met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla today and discussed cooperation on Covid-19 and steps to augment cooperation in trade, energy, pharmaceuticals and fertilisers. @Algeria_MFA (sic)," tweeted Srivastava. (ANI)
