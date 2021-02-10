Algerian envoy meets Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla, discusses cooperation on trade, energy

Hamza Yahia Cherif, the Algerian Ambassador to India, on Tuesday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed cooperation between the two countries on COVID-19, trade, energy and pharmaceuticals.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced the meeting between the two leaders.

"Ambassador H. E. Hamza Yahia Cherif met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla today and discussed cooperation on Covid-19 and steps to augment cooperation in trade, energy, pharmaceuticals and fertilisers. @Algeria_MFA (sic)," tweeted Srivastava. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)