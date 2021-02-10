Left Menu

Biden says he won't watch Trump's impeachment proceedings

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) told reporters in the Oval Office that he has no plans to watch former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, adding that he has a job to do in providing assistance to people who are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 08:59 IST
US President Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) told reporters in the Oval Office that he has no plans to watch former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, adding that he has a job to do in providing assistance to people who are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. "I am not," Biden said when asked if he will watch the trial at the start of a meeting with business leaders, reported The Hill.

"I tell people that I have a job...We have already lost over 450,000 people and we could lose a whole lot more if we don't act and act decisively. A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That's my job," the US President further said. Biden added that the Senate has their job and will conduct themselves well.

Earlier today, Biden met with business CEOs about his COVID-19 relief proposal on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Trump's second impeachment trial has officially begun in the Senate, deliberating on his role in inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. He is the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives last month delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. Last month, Biden had told CNN that he believed the Senate impeachment trial "has to happen." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

