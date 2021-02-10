Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured in helicopter crash in Southeastern France

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Tuesday (local time) in a helicopter crash in the southeastern French Savoie department, Sputnik reported citing local prefecture.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The crash took place at 1,900 meters (1,181 miles) height in the Courchevel commune, in the department of Savoie, southeastern France. However, a total of five people were on board, Sputnik reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

