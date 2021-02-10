2 killed, 3 injured in helicopter crash in Southeastern France

At least two persons were killed and three others injured on Tuesday (local time) in a helicopter crash in the southeastern French Savoie department, Sputnik reported citing local prefecture.

The crash took place at 1,900 meters (1,181 miles) height in the Courchevel commune, in the department of Savoie, southeastern France. However, a total of five people were on board, Sputnik reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

