Left Menu

UK variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday (local time) announced that coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom on September 20, has been reported in 86 countries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:08 IST
UK variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries: WHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday (local time) announced that coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom on September 20, has been reported in 86 countries. The variant B.1.1.7 has shown an increase in transmissibility, and some evidence of increase in disease severity based on preliminary findings. As of February 7, an additional six countries have reported cases of this variant, CNN reported.

In the UK, for example, COVID-19 test samples of this strain increased from 63 per cent in the week of December 14 to 90 per cent in the week of January 18, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update. The WHO has also been monitoring two additional coronavirus strains that are actively spreading: B.1.351, initially seen in South Africa, and the P.1 strain that was first identified in Brazil, CNN reported.

As of February 7, the B.1.351 strain has been reported in 44 countries , while the P.1 strain has been reported in 15 nations, said the WHO. According to CNN, scientists are not surprised to see the coronavirus changing and evolving but they fear that a variant could mutate to the point that it causes more severe disease, bypasses the ability of tests to detect it or evades the protection provided by vaccination. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Toyota president disappointed by Tokyo 2020 chief Mori's comments

The head of the worlds largest automaker joined other high-profile Tokyo Olympics sponsors on Wednesday in publicly criticising the head of the countrys Games committee for making sexist remarks.Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori ha...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 2024 OSAKA DOWNS GARCIAWorld number three Naomi Osaka defeated Frances Caroline Garcia 6-2 ...

Wockhardt's COVID-19 vaccines supply deal with UK Govt extended for 6 months

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has been awarded a six-month extension of its agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines.This expands the original agreement until August 2022, and the manufacturing will conti...

FEATURE-Mistrust, mobility slow COVID-19 vaccine push for N.America homeless

Thousands of homeless being vaccinated across continent Homeless more susceptible to chronic illnesses and COVID-19 Health experts warn mistrust of vaccine will hamper compliance By Matthew Lavietes and Jack GrahamNEW YORKTORONTO, Feb 10 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021