UK's new envoy Alex Ellis presents credentials to President Kovind

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis presented his credentials to the President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:01 IST
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. Image Credit: ANI

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis presented his credentials to the President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. According to a statement by the UK Government, the envoy said he was delighted to return to India and termed the country as his "home".

"I am delighted to return to India, my home from 35 years ago. I remember my time fondly - trekking in the Himalayas, exploring the beautiful cities and taking in the night sky in the desert near Jaisalmer. I hope to see even more this time around and look forward to starting tomorrow by visiting Chennai," Ellis was quoted as saying. "My immediate priorities include preparing for the UK Prime Minister's upcoming visit to India and, I hope, welcoming India to the G7 and COP26 summits in the UK later this year," he said.

Ellis stated that for a long term basis, he will be looking to build "a deeper, more forward-looking partnership" with India that benefits "both our peoples and the world", through creating jobs by increased trade and investment, furthering our excellent health cooperation, working to keep our countries safe, and tackling the global challenge of climate change together. According to the statement, he succeeds Sir Philip Barton, who served as High Commissioner to India from June 2020 to August 2020 before returning to London to take up the role of Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Jan Thompson, who served as Acting High Commissioner from August 2020 to January 2021, has returned to her role as Deputy High Commissioner.

Ellis joined Her Majesty's Government (UK Government) in 1990 and has previously served as Director-General in the Department for Exiting the EU, and as British Ambassador to Brazil (2013 - 2017) and Portugal (2007-10). President Kovind accepted the credentials of five foreign envoys in a virtual ceremony on Thursday. The Ambassador and High Commissioners of El Salvador, Panama, Tunisia, United Kingdom and Argentina presented their credentials. (ANI)

