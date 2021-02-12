Left Menu

US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

The United States on Thursday (local time) condemned China for banning the broadcasting of BBC World News for reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang and the country's handling of COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:47 IST
US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Thursday (local time). Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Thursday (local time) condemned China for banning the broadcasting of BBC World News for reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang and the country's handling of COVID-19. "We absolutely condemn the People Republic of China's (PRC) decision to ban BBC World News. The PRC maintains one of the most controlled, most oppressive, least free information spaces in the world. It is troubling that the PRC restricts outlets and platforms from operating freely in China," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing.

He further added: "Beijing's leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation. We call on PRC and other nations with authoritarian controls over their population to allow their full access to the internet and media." Price asserted that media freedom is an important right and is key to ensuring that an informed citizenry can share their ideas freely among themselves and their leaders.

This comes after the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang based on interviews of victims surviving "re-education camps." Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party government's mouthpiece, said that the broadcaster is responsible "for falsified reporting" on China's handling of the coronavirus in the country.

The move came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that "BBC has made some false reports" on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang after the British broadcaster reported systematic rape in so-called re-education camps. China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination, although the country has been vehemently denying allegations of massive human rights violations.

On January 27, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stated that his opinions on the genocide committed against the Uyghurs by China have not changed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

COVID-19 stark reminder of importance of response plans for mental health

The importance of integrating mental health into preparedness and response plans for public health emergencies was emphasized by the WHO Member States at the WHO Executive Board meeting held in January 2021. Delegates expressed their strong...

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday She technically already has an Australian Open title. Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Ope...

Vietnam's 'incense village' pins hopes on local buyers at Lunar New Year

Across this village south of Hanoi, otherwise drab patches of ground blaze with colour as bundles of magenta-tipped incense sticks are left to dry in the sun before being distributed across Vietnam and to other parts of the world. Do Thi Oa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021