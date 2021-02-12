In introductory call to UN chief, Blinken discusses multiple issues including COVID-19, climate change

Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday (local time) made an introductory call to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed multiple issues, including COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the Syrian crisis, and Tigray tragedy in Ethiopia, informed Department of States Spokesperson Ned Price.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:57 IST
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday (local time) made an introductory call to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed multiple issues, including COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the Syrian crisis, and Tigray tragedy in Ethiopia, informed Department of States Spokesperson Ned Price. The Secretary expressed the US interest in close coordination with the UN on the many challenges the world faces today, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change.

Underscoring President Biden's focus on bringing the pandemic under control, the Secretary praised the central role that the UN and its agencies play in coordinating our global response, highlighted the US reengagement with the World Health Organization (WHO), and expressed deepened focus on promoting health and advancing global health security. He noted that strengthening and reforming the WHO will better position it to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics.

On climate change, the Secretary highlighted the US return to the Paris Agreement and welcomed UN cooperation in confronting the global climate crisis. On Syria, both reaffirmed their commitment to the political process under UN Security Council resolution 2254 and the extension of a cross-border authorization to deliver aid and help relieve the suffering of the Syrian people.

The resolution endorses a roadmap for the peace process in Syria and setting a time table for talks. On Ethiopia, both reconfirmed their commitment to support Ethiopia's efforts to respond to the crisis in Tigray.

Blinken expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the Secretary-General and the UN system in his new role. The recent eruption of conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia's northernmost province is a deeply worrying development for Ethiopia itself as well as for the wider region.

The launching of military operations by the Ethiopian Government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has led to intense fighting, the killing of civilians, and an exodus of refugees into Sudan. Moreover, Blinken underscored the US commitment to multilateral cooperation and praised the United Nations' role as the indispensable anchor of the multilateral system. (ANI)

