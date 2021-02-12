Left Menu

US federal court charges North Carolina resident for threatening Biden: Attorney's Office

A resident of the US state of North Carolina, 27-year-old David Kyle Reeves, has been charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

ANI | North Carolina | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:49 IST
US federal court charges North Carolina resident for threatening Biden: Attorney's Office
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

North Carolina [US], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A resident of the US state of North Carolina, 27-year-old David Kyle Reeves, has been charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina. "A federal criminal complaint was unsealed in federal court today [on Thursday], charging David Kyle Reeves, 27, of, Gastonia, NC [North Carolina], with threatening the President of the United States ... Reeves was arrested on Friday, February 5, 2021, and had a court hearing this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler," the attorney's office said late on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, between January 28 and February 1, Reeves repeatedly contacted the White House switchboard via telephone, making threats against the president and other officials. After a secret service agent called Reeves to discuss the threats on February 1, the latter allegedly called back the agent multiple times throughout the day and repeated his threats against the US leader, the secret service agent, and others. Reeves also called the U.S. Capitol police and communicated similar threats. "Following today's hearing, Judge Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody," the press release added.

The charge of threatening the US president envisages a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The US Secret Service is investigating the case. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ArcelorMittal announces USD 1 bn fixed cost-reduction programme; to cut 20 pc staff

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has announced a USD 1 billion fixed cost-reduction programme under which the company would be reducing 20 per cent of its corporate office employees by 2022.ArcelorMittal is the worlds leading steel and mini...

YSR Congress leader killed in Kakinada

Kakinada...

If Dinesh Trivedi wants to join BJP, we will welcome him, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Reacting to the resignation of the Trinamool Congress TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi as member of Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that Trivedi can join BJP if he wants. Not just D...

UK economy shrinks 9.9%, biggest annual decline on record

Britains economy suffered its biggest decline on record last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed shops and restaurants and and devastated the travel industry.But even as the Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021