India supplied 229.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to global community: MEA

India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to the global community so far, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. "As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

When asked which countries are expected to get the vaccine doses in the coming days. Srivastava said that New Delhi expects to supply vaccine to more countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific island states. He added that the decision on these supplies will always be calibrated as per domestic production and the requirements of the national vaccination programme.

"We will continue to take forward our vaccine supply initiative in a phased manner. In a coming we week we expect to supply vaccine to more countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Pacific island states," he said. (ANI)

