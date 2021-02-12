Left Menu

Indian missions abroad launch consular service for reissuing International Driving Permit

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that a new consular service has been launched by Indian Missions/Posts abroad, in cooperation with Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the facilitation of the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) to Indian nationals. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Consular Service will be provided by Missions/Posts abroad in countries, which are a signatory of the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, 1949.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways (MoRTH), will facilitate re-issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) to Indian nationals with effect from February 15," the Ministry said. To avail of this service, the applicant may visit the concerned Indian Mission/Post in person to submit the Miscellaneous Consular Service form, requisite consular service fee and relevant documents. A receipt will be issued after verification which may be used to apply for re-issue of IDP through the portal www.parivahan.gov.in, the ministry stated further.

"The applicant shall upload the relevant documents, the receipt issued by Indian Mission/Post abroad and pay the IDP fee online on the web portal," it added. On receipt of application through the portal, the licencing authority (MoRTH), on verification of the documents, shall issue the IDP and shall courier it directly to the address of the applicant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

