Left Menu

10th commander level talks to take place between India, China 48 hrs post disengagement along LAC: MEA

The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday adding that the tenth round of senior commanders meeting would take place 48 hours after complete disengagement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:38 IST
10th commander level talks to take place between India, China 48 hrs post disengagement along LAC: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava . Image Credit: ANI

The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday adding that the tenth round of senior commanders meeting would take place 48 hours after complete disengagement. "This agreement was reached after several rounds of sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level," Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson said in a weekly briefing further adding that the next steps post disengagement have been "clearly spelt out" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech in the Parliament on Thursday.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," Singh said during a session in Parliament. The Defence Minister said the Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. "Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides," the minister said.

The spokesperson said further that no date has been set for the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). "The two (India and China) sides have also agreed to convene (the) tenth round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong lake area, to address the remaining issues. No date has been set so far for the WMCC," Srivastava added.

On the subject of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the MEA said that the two leaders have not spoken yet. "You would get to know," said the spokesperson citing that statements are issued when the Prime Minister speaks with world leaders. The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal, Spurs Europa League ties moved due to COVID-19 regulations

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had Europa League last-32 games moved to different venues on Friday after COVID-19 regulations made travelling to and from their opponents countries impossible to manage.Both legs of Arsenals tie against Benfic...

Rugby-Wales braced for Scotland onslaught in Six Nations clash at Murrayfield

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned his team mates to brace for a confident Scotland side that will attack them with ball in hand in their Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday. Jones believes the Scots will be full of confiden...

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021