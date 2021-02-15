Left Menu

Ecuador registers 1,696 new COVID-19 cases

The Ecuadoran Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported 1,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 267,223.

ANI | Quito | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:56 IST
Ecuador registers 1,696 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Quito [Ecuador], February 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Ecuadoran Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported 1,696 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 267,223. The ministry also reported 49 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 10,599, while 230,377 patients have recovered from the disease.

The ministry stated that cases are currently on the rise, with one of the main sources of transmission being family gatherings of more than 10 people in spaces without ventilation for over two hours. The province of Pichincha continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, with a total of 93,651 cases, most of them concentrated in the capital city of Quito, which reported 539 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country began a four-day holiday on Saturday for Carnival, and authorities have asked the population to act responsibly. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021