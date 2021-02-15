Left Menu

India-Japan partnership has central place in modernisation, development efforts: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday said a closer India-Japan partnership is most natural and has had a central place in India's modernisation and development efforts.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:39 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Assam on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"It has long been involved in expansion of our economic and social infrastructure. Across our states and cities, Japanese official development systems have funded roads, rails, urbanisation and energy," said Jaishankar during an event at the water purification plant in Kharghuli.

Asserting that Japan was the original model for the revival of nation post-colonialism, the minister said a cumulative impact of this relationship on contemporary India is worth noting. "It is actually remarkable that within a decade, the India-Japan partnership is today seen in Asia, perhaps in the world, as most natural and close. The awarding of Padma Vibhushan to previous (Japan) PM Shinzo Abe was symbolic of our journey," he added.

Jaishankar further said the economic and strategic emergence of the partnership is expressed in a unique platform on India's Act East forum. Jaishankar had earlier visited the Guwahati Water Supply Project in Assam with Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki.

"Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati," tweeted the Japanese envoy. "A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador @EOJinIndia," tweeted Jaishankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

