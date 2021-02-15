Argentina declares 3-day mourning due to Ex-President Carlos Menem's death

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A three-day national mourning has begun in Argentina after the death of former President Carlos Saul Menem, the presidential administration said. "President Alberto Fernandez declared a three-day national mourning started today [Sunday] due to the death of Carlos Saul Menem, who was twice elected president of the nation, at the age of 90," the administration said in a statement on Sunday.

The ex-president died in hospital where he was admitted two months ago due to a urinary infection. Menem was the governor of his home province La Rioja during the periods of 1973-1976 and 1983-1989. In 1989, he won the presidential election and stayed in power until 1999. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)