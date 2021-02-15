Left Menu

Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:07 IST
Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. "The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 35 facts of opening fire (28 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Idlib-19, Latakia-12, Hama-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 13 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out thee humanitarian action in the last 24 hours, delivering 1,125 food kits to the residents of the provinces of Aleppo, Quneitra and Al-Hasakah. A further 61 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 31 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade ...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to make history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to receive unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Org...

UK PM Johnson says: lockdown exit will be sensible to avoid 'reverse ferret'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the path out of lockdown would be sensible to avoid being forced into a reversal of the relaxation of measures. Johnson, speaking to people waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, said t...

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the new farm laws on Monday said it held consultations with eminent academicians and agri-professionals on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhis borders for over two m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021