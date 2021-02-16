Left Menu

Indonesia reports 10,029 new COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,029 within one day to 1,233,959, with the death toll rising by 229 to 33,596, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:53 IST
Indonesia reports 10,029 new COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,029 within one day to 1,233,959, with the death toll rising by 229 to 33,596, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 7,609 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,039,674.

The virus has spread to the country's all 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,032 new cases, Jakarta 1,861, Central Java 1,101, East Java 473 and Banten 351.

No more new positive cases were found in Aceh province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Reflation' trade pushes German Bund yields to 8-month highs

German 10-year bond yields hit their highest level since June on Tuesday as expectations for an economic recovery and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed yields higher across the board. U.S. President Joe Biden will tr...

Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors. Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,602, and was last up 5 a...

FOCUS-Relaunching in a crisis, Alitalia scales back at home

The deepest crisis in aviation history might seem the worst time to relaunch an airline. But for Alitalia the turmoil could provide just the opportunity to drive through reforms that politicians and unions have refused to accept in the past...

Patnaik doubles WODC allocation in 2021-22

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik has doubled budget allocation for Western OdishaDevelopment Council WODC to Rs 200 crore, official sourcessaid on Tuesday.Patnaik took the decision to increase allocation toWODC while reviewing its functioning h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021