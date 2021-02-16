Indonesia reports 10,029 new COVID-19 cases, 229 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,029 within one day to 1,233,959, with the death toll rising by 229 to 33,596, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 7,609 more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,039,674.

The virus has spread to the country's all 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,032 new cases, Jakarta 1,861, Central Java 1,101, East Java 473 and Banten 351.

No more new positive cases were found in Aceh province. (ANI/Xinhua)

