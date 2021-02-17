Left Menu

New Zealand to conclude its deployment to Afghanistan in 2021

New Zealand will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:21 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday. "After 20 years of a New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment," Xinhua quoted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as saying.

"The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest-running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and more than 3,500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered," she said. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that although the environment remains complex, the intra-Afghan peace process affords Afghanistan the best prospect of an enduring political solution, Xinhua reported.

"New Zealand's decision to conclude its deployment to Afghanistan in 2021 has been discussed with our key partners, with whom we have cooperated closely over the last 20 years," Mahuta said. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Peeni Henare said the current deployment consists of six NZDF personnel - three deployed to the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy, and three deployed to the NATO Resolute Support Mission Headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

