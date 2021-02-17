India, Japan exchange views on issues related to nuclear disarmament, outer space security
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:27 IST
India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control. The exchange of views took place during the ninth round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held in a virtual format.
"The two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control," an MEA release said. It said the two sides recognized the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that contribute to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
The eighth round of India-Japan bilateral consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo in December 2019. (ANI)
