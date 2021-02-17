Left Menu

India, Japan exchange views on issues related to nuclear disarmament, outer space security

India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:27 IST
India, Japan exchange views on issues related to nuclear disarmament, outer space security
India and Japan flags. Image Credit: ANI

India and Japan on Wednesday exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control. The exchange of views took place during the ninth round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held in a virtual format.

"The two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control," an MEA release said. It said the two sides recognized the importance of the dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that contribute to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The eighth round of India-Japan bilateral consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo in December 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Badgley Mischka eyes the return to wonderful in glitzy fall lineDinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischkas fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Mod...

'No separate ministry of fisheries in Italy': Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani hit back in Italian at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe

After Rahul Gandhis gaffe in Puducherry on Wednesday calling for the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries, union ministers Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Congress leaders ignorance and attem...

Red Hill Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Outpatient Study with RHB-107

- The U.S. Phase 23 study with once-daily, orally-administered RHB-107 upamostat evaluates treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization - the vast majority of patients- RHB-107 is a novel serine proteas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021