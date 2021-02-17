Left Menu

Grassroot democracy, decentralisation remained focus of envoys' interactions in Srinagar

Foreign envoys of 24 countries held rounds of meetings with civil society groups and elected members in Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:41 IST
Foreign envoys visited the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Focus of interactions remained grass root democracy, recent elections, jobs, investment and future economic and political roadmap of the union territory.

"What we are realising is that democracy took place here. It is impressive. People here are happy with the political decisions the central government took," said Juan Jose Cortez Rojas, Charge d'Affaires, Bolvia told ANI after his meeting with civil society members in Srinagar. Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Mattu who was part of the discussion with visiting envoys also said, "The foreign envoys spoke to elected representatives from all political parties. The common denominator was that all of them said that there were free and fair elections. Free and fair elections are the biggest attestation to the empowerment of democracy."

DDC chairman of Budgam district Nazeer Khan said, "The discussions revolved around development work only. We held talks mainly on roti (food), kapda (cloth), makaan (house), sadak (road), bijli (electricity) and paani (water) because the region is poor and lacks literacy." "It's been a month since we assumed our posts and we got an opportunity to interact with a foreign delegation. We interacted about our development schemes, work done and work which remains to be done," Nazir Khan told ANI .

Envoys also interacted with Mayor Srinagar, DDC chairpersons, BDC chairpersons, Municipal Council Chairpersons from all parties and also visited Hazratbal. Visiting diplomats will be briefed by army and police tomorrow morning in Srinagar. Then they will move to Jammu where they will call on the Chief Justice and also meet the JK Governor and members of civil society. (ANI)

