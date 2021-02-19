Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Armenian counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his new Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian and discussed bilateral cooperation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his new Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian and discussed bilateral cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, he had a "warm" conversation with Aivazian and he looks forward to working with him closely.
"Warm conversation with my new Armenian counterpart @Aivazian_Ara. Appreciate his briefing on the situation in his region. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Look forward to working with him closely," Jaishankar tweeted. Ara Aivazian was appointed as foreign minister of Armenia in November 2020. (ANI)
