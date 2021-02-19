Left Menu

Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll rises to 8,337

Bangladesh reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday taking the tally to 542,674 and death toll to 8,337, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:41 IST
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll rises to 8,337
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday taking the tally to 542,674 and death toll to 8,337, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 14,232 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 490,468 including 536 more recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.54 per cent and the current recovery rate is 90.38 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At Biden's G7 debut, leaders look beyond COVID to trade and China

Group of Seven leaders, who control a little under half of the worlds economy, on Friday sought to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic towards rebuilding their battered economies with free trade and to countering Chinas non-market oriented po...

Siddaramaiah confident of Cong coming back to power in 2023; promises poor free 10kg rice per head

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Friday said he was 100 per cent confident ofhis party coming back to power in the 2023 assembly polls inKarnataka.The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly alsoseemingly indicated his ambition to bec...

Odisha minister seeks complete withdrawal of NMA from two Bhubaneswar temples

Odishas Law minister PratapJena Friday demanded that the controversial draft notificationof National Monuments Authority NMA for the two temples ofBhubaneswar should be completely withdrawn instead of puttingthem on hold.Jena said this whil...

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June

Filmmaker Kabir Khans much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.The film chronicles Indian cricket teams first World Cup win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021