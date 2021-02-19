Left Menu

Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting with General Prosecutor's Offices' senior staff

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor's Offices of the regions and major cities, as per the Akorda.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:05 IST
Kazakh President Tokayev holds meeting with General Prosecutor's Offices' senior staff
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the senior staff of the General Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor's Offices of the regions and major cities, as per the Akorda. During the meeting held on Monday, the head of state was familiarised with the online process of approval by prosecutors of some decisions of the pre-trial investigation bodies. These intelligent solutions were implemented as part of the execution of instructions given in the State of the Nation Address by the Kazakhstan President.

"I am glad to state that significant work has been carried out in the right direction. And this work should be continued, expanded because there is no alternative to digitalisation", the Head of State assessed. Tokayev noted the special role of the prosecutor's office in ensuring the rule of law and combating crime. Overall, the President positively assessed the work of the law enforcement system, reminding that in the context of the pandemic, crime in the country decreased by 30 per cent.

The President pointed out the importance of intensive continuation of reforms in this area, calling the main criteria for success the trust of the population and the assessment of citizens. "In the course of the forthcoming reforms, the prosecutor's office should play a special role. Currently, a three-tier model of criminal procedure is being introduced. Thanks to this, 692 people have been exempted from criminal prosecution in a month. However, we cannot limit ourselves to this. All major procedural decisions must pass through the prosecutor's filter. This is a very important issue. Not a single fact of violation of the law should go unnoticed by the prosecutor", Tokayev believes.

The President reminded of the importance of protecting the rights of citizens and the interests of the state. In his opinion, the effectiveness of these tasks will determine the assessment of the work of the law enforcement system and the level of citizens' confidence in it. The head of state pointed out the need to improve professional skills and radically change the methods of communication between prosecutors and the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021