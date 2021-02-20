Suga expresses concern over China's assertiveness in East and South China Sea in G7 talks

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday has expressed concern about China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas in G7 talks, reported NHK World. He said Japan will say what needs to be said, and demand action from Beijing.

The leaders held a teleconference on Friday just after 11 pm Japan time. It was the first G7 meeting that included Suga, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. On the coronavirus pandemic, Suga said he has had an unwavering resolve to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people since assuming his post in September.

Advertisement

He said much has been learned from last year, and that he has implemented what he believes to be the best measures. Suga said vaccines will be the key to containing infections, adding that fair access in developing countries will be essential.

He called on the G7 to speed up the distribution of vaccines and oppose a protectionist approach to health issues. He also pledged to increase Japan's contribution to a global framework for purchasing vaccines to 200 million dollars, reported NHK World.

Suga also expressed his determination to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. He said he will work with the International Olympic Committee to realize a safe Game. He called on the other countries for support. Suga said the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics can serve as proof that mankind has overcome the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)