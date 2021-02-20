Left Menu

Navalny remains in jail after Moscow appeals court confirms prison sentence

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:18 IST
Navalny remains in jail after Moscow appeals court confirms prison sentence
Alexey Navalny. Image Credit: ANI

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will remain behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down earlier this month. According to CNN, the court did shorten the activist's sentence by a month and a half. The Kremlin critic appealed the sentence at Moscow City Court on Saturday. At the start of proceedings, the anti-corruption activist asked the judge to allow a video recording of the hearing.

The judge decided not to allow journalists to film the proceedings but said there would be "a recording of the verdict." The Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic's lawyer Olga Mikhailova then petitioned the court to release her client immediately, as demanded by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Mikhailova argued that there was a danger to Navalny's life and health while in detention. The court handed down the original sentence on February 2, after ruling that while Navalny was in Germany, he violated probation terms from a 2014 case in which he had received a suspended sentence of three and a half years.

The suspended sentence was then replaced with a prison term, CNN reported. The Putin critic was initially detained by the Russian state in January following his arrival from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from Novichok poisoning he blamed on the Russian government to which the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Navalny's defamation case over comments regarding a World War II veteran will be heard later Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...

No VIP movement on Shahi Snan days during Kumbh

No VIP movement will be allowed on Shahi Snan days during the forthcoming Kumbh in Haridwar. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with police officials of different states and security agencies held at Uttarakhand police headqua...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 7.30 pm NATION DEL28 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS India and China hold 10th round of military talks focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi India and China on Saturday held another round of militar...

HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the age criteria stipulated in an advertisement calling for applications to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services.A division bench comprising Justices Munishwar Nath Bhandar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021