United Airlines flight lands safely at Denver airport after engine failure

United Airlines on Sunday confirmed that it's Flight UA328 safely returned to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure.

ANI | Colorado | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:00 IST
United Airlines (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

United Airlines on Sunday confirmed that it's Flight UA328 safely returned to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. "United Flight 328 safely returned to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. There were no injuries on the ground or in the air," said United Airlines.

Flight UA328 was travelling from Denver to Honolulu and it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure. "Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement," tweeted United Airlines.

Commending the teamwork, the Pilot Union of United Airlines said, "We commend the crew of United Flight 328 for safely returning to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. We are thankful for the tremendous teamwork shown by the entire flight and cabin crew, and that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air." "Extremely rare engine failures like this prove there is no substitute for experience and that the most important aircraft safety system is two well-trained, highly-skilled, professional pilots at the controls on the flight deck," added the statement of the Pilot Union.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have never reduced safety margins. At United, no pilots were furloughed and we ensured that we kept our pilots qualified and proficient on our flight decks," said the statement. (ANI)

