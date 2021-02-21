Left Menu

Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex court's order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:25 IST
Barring judge from hearing case against Imran Khan undermines Judiciary: Pak Justice Isa
Pakistan Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa has called the apex court's order of barring him from hearing matters on Prime Minister Imran Khan as an attempt to undermine the judiciary. According to a report by The News International, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on February 11 had issued orders restraining Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing matters involving the Prime Minister.

On Saturday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the order was pronounced without even consulting his colleagues on the bench. According to The News International, the Justice further said that without informing the two-member bench, which was already hearing the matter, it was ordered to reconstitute the bench, expand it and exclude Justice Maqbool Baqar from it.

"The order was sent to a junior judge while the said judge, his senior, was bypassed," Justice Faez Isa said. He further said, "Paragraph 6 of the order is unconstitutional as it was not passed under any of the different jurisdictions of the Supreme Court stipulated in the Constitution".

He also said that the order of the court was not written, not signed and was uploaded on the Supreme Court website before a judge had seen it, let alone had the opportunity to agree/disagree with it, The News International reported. "What commenced as an attempt to prevent corrupt practices and bribery ended with a Judge being rebuked and restrained," Justice Faez Isa said.

"It is about something far more important; the Constitution, the people's rights and their monies," he said. The News International reported that the judge said that the prime minister's reported statement had said that money from the public purse would be disbursed for apparent political patronage at a time when the Senate elections were on the horizon, therefore, notice was issued by the two-member bench, however without a proper determination, and without ascertainment of the veracity and effect of the documents, the matter was abruptly disposed of.

The Judge concluded his letter by saying, "In conclusion, I must say that it has been extremely painful for me to write this order. I apologise if anything herein has hurt or offended as that has not been my intention. I have said what I felt I needed to say in the hope that unstructured discretion is curtailed since it has never served any institution nor the interest of the people" (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. Over the past ...

Former Congress leader to face trial in 2014 case in UP's Prayagraj

A Special Court in Prayagraj on Saturday rejected a petition discharging Former Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with two others from an old case. Nandi, who is now in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, was convict...

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet: Arun Singh.

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet Arun Singh....

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJP's new set of national office-bearers: Party general secretary Arun Singh.

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJPs new set of national office-bearers Party general secretary Arun Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021