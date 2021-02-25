Left Menu

Armies of India, Pak agree to cease firing along LoC: Defence Ministry

After discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides have to cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides have to cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25. The discussion between the two armies took place at a time when a large number of ceasefire violations were taking place along the LoC and violence levels were going up especially for the villagers living along the LoC on both sides.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25," a joint statement issued by the Defence Ministry said. In the talks, the two armies reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

Both sides held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. According to the statement, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders.

During the discussions, both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding. The Indian Army has also made it clear that there will be no let-up in its counter-terrorist or counter-infiltration operations against terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

