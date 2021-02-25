Left Menu

Japan mulls halting new assistance projects to Myanmar following military coup

The Japanese government is considering halting new assistance projects to Myanmar, where a military coup d'etat has taken place, Sputnik reported citing sources.

25-02-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese government is considering halting new assistance projects to Myanmar, where a military coup d'etat has taken place, Sputnik reported citing sources. Earlier in February, Japan joined the Group of Seven advanced economics in condemning the coup and calling for the restoration of the civilian government in Myanmar.

Tokyo called for the release of Myanmar's state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other officials who were placed under house arrest. The Kyodo news agency on Thursday reported that despite condemning the coup, Japan, as a major donor to Myanmar, plans to continue emergency assistance offered through international organizations and NGOs in such areas as combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which was won by the NLD party. Myanmar's state counsellor, as well as the president and other top officials who were members of the ruling NLD party, were detained and accused of election fraud.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over in which dozens of protesters have been injured and four people killed. (ANI)

