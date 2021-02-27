Left Menu

Guatemala President Giammattei thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for providing 200,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine -- which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- on Friday.

ANI | Guatemala City | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:09 IST
Guatemala President Giammattei thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses
Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei. Image Credit: ANI

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for providing 200,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine -- which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India -- on Friday. "Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous donation of 200 thousand doses of vaccines #Covishield that will help us save lives and immunize frontline healthcare workers," the President wrote on Twitter in Spanish.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture with the message "!Gracias India!" " and "Dhanyavaad Bharat!" In an address, he said that it has been a grand surprise for the government to know that India has immediately donated to us 200,000 doses that will help to immunise frontline health workers.

"I would like to thank the government, the people of India for this gesture of donating these vaccines as they learned about the difficulties we have gone through in obtaining vaccines from international suppliers. The government of India did not hesitate to support us," he added. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has sent a total of 361.94 lakh vaccine doses to various countries. Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the total includes, 67.5 lakh doses supplied under grant assistance 294.44 lakh doses under various commercial contracts.

"We will continue to supply these vaccines in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021