Left Menu

India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:34 IST
India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. The Prime Minister also congratulated Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51.

In another tweet, PM Modi said, "Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil." India and Brazil cooperate extensively in many areas, including space. The Space sector has been identified by the leadership of India and Brazil as a major area of collaboration.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Space, India and the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) in March 2002 followed by a Framework Agreement in 2004. A Joint Working Group on Space has been constituted under the agreement. A meeting of the India-Brazil Joint Working Group on Space was held in January 2020 during which both sides identified priority areas for cooperation. India and Brazil have been collaborating in data sharing and satellite tracking of Indian satellites on a semi-commercial basis. In 2007, an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in Augmentation of Brazilian Earth stations was signed, which allowed access to Brazilian ground stations to remote sensing data from the Indian satellites, including from Resourcesat-2.

Brazilian earth stations of Alcantara and Cuiaba are being used by ISRO to receive and process data of Indian Remote Sensing satellites. They have also been provided tracking facilities to Chandrayaan - 1 & 2 and ASTROSAT. Two officials from Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) participated in ISRO'S 'UNNATI' (UNispace Nanosatellite 4 Assembly and Training by ISRO), an 8-week long training programme on nano-satellite building. Apart from bilateral cooperation, both countries are also working closely under the BRICS framework. BRICS is currently discussing a proposal for 'BRICS Virtual Constellation of Remote Sensing Satellites' in order to establish a mechanism to share remote sensing satellite data.

India and Brazil are strategic partners which share a close and multifaceted bilateral relationship. The two countries also cooperate in multilateral fora such as UN, including G-4, other UN bodies, as well as plurilateral fora such as IBSA, BRICS, BASIC and G-20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

COVID-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death

Gujarat reported 407 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,11...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021