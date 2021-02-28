Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyawali, and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya on Sunday jointly carried out 'bhoomi pooja' for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:21 IST
Foundation stone laid for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu
Foundation stone laid for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Nepal). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyawali, and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya on Sunday jointly carried out 'bhoomi pooja' for restoration of Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu. High-ranking government officials, local representatives, Officers from Reconstruction and Development Wing of Indian embassy were present at the bhoomi pooja.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being under taken with a reconstruction of Nepali Rs 5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector. "Indian Government is happy to be associated with Nepal Government in the conservation and restoration of cultural heritage sites in Nepal to preserve the living cultural heritage sites to their past glory," the MEA said.

All the 28 sites were identified by the Nepal Government and both India and Nepal signed an Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) in this regard in August 2017. The Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of NRA is the implementing entity has been identifying agencies for the restoration works as per be conserved as per Nepal's Ancient Monument Preservation Act. The Seto Machindranath Temple will be conserved as per Nepal's Ancient Monument Preservation Act, and Department of Archaeology's Basic Guidelines and Manual for conservation and reconstruction of heritage affected by 2015 earthquake using material close to the original building material at the time of its construction as per the traditional ethos, local traditions and values that sustain and enrich such living heritage sites in Nepal.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been engaged to provide technical support during the conservation and restoration work as per the detailed project report approved by the Nepal government. Believed to have been built in 10th Century AD during Malla era, the temple was damaged during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake. The temple located in the heart of Kathmandu city is visited by Hindus and Buddhist devotees to worship Seto Machindranath is considered to be one of the Protectors of the Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

COVID-19: Gujarat sees 407 cases, 301 recoveries, 1 death

Gujarat reported 407 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said.The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,11...

Abdullah wants Congress to be strong to fight 'divisive forces' in country

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said he wanted the Congress to remain united and strong to fight divisive forces in the country.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister warned selective killings by terrorists w...

Spacewalk underway to prepare ISS for upcoming solar array upgrades

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover began their spacewalk at approx. 612 am ET on Sunday to prepare the International Space Station for the upcoming solar array upgrades.The spacewalk which is expected to last about six and a half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021