France condemns 'murderous' violence by Myanmar security forces

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has strongly condemned the "murderous" violence caused by the Myanmar security forces against the civilian population in the ongoing peaceful protests in the country. In a statement, Le Drian said: "I reiterate, with the greatest firmness, France's condemnation of the brutal repression by the Burmese security forces and of the serious crimes they perpetrate against the populations."

"The Burmese security forces took a further step which resulted in murderous violence last Saturday and even used weapons against the protestors causing more than a hundred victims, including young children." "The death toll has grown higher and Burma is sinking deeper into a deep tragedy every day," he added.

The minister also called on all the Myanmar security forces to come out of the impasse in which they are leading their country, to put an end to the violence. "Release unconditionally and immediately all political prisoners and resume the path of dialogue and the restoration of civil and democratic order," he mentioned.

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 114 civilians were killed across as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests, CNN reported citing Myanmar Now. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency while detaining civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup triggered mass protests which were met by the junta's deadly violence. (ANI)

