Left Menu

90 pc US adults will be eligible for COVID vaccines by April 19, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden yesterday announced that 90 per cent of the adults in the United States will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:13 IST
90 pc US adults will be eligible for COVID vaccines by April 19, says Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden yesterday announced that 90 per cent of the adults in the United States will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19. "At least 90 per cent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines," Biden said during a press briefing. "The final 10 per cent will be eligible no later than May 1."

"Those eligible will be provided vaccine within 5 miles of the nearest vaccination location," he said, reported Sputnik. Biden called on all US states and territories to reinstate the face mask mandate and added that businesses should also require people to wear masks.

Meanwhile, 10 million vaccine doses were administered in the past three days and more than 33 million vaccines will be administered later this week, Biden said. According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 50 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...

Hungarian, Polish, Italian leaders to meet in Budapest on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italys League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.Citing Orbans press chief, MTI sa...

Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts arent convinced.It is best to not hold the Olympics ...

HC dismisses ITBP official’s plea to stall transfer on pretext of wife’s mental health

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by an ITBP constable seeking to stall his transfer to Ladakh on the pretext that his wife was suffering from depression and was a threat to their infant son.The high court noted the conclusion of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021